Crowdfunding to improve TN govt schools

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department has chosen to go for crowdfunding to improve basic amenities in government schools across the State. The department’s official website, www.tnschools.gov.in, now accepts contributions online, with the tagline ‘Be a Champion of Change for Government Schools.’

The website allows individuals or firms to choose any government school and contribute to any of the amenities related to the civil, electrical and digital infrastructure, classroom needs, extra-curricular activities, maintenance and repairs, sanitation, among others.

One may contribute to the procurement of tube lights, LED projectors, toilet units, fire extinguishers, and so on. Besides monetary contributions, people may also volunteer for teaching. A department official said the portal was a one-stop platform for making donations, even though individual headmasters and teachers used to seek help from firms through their CSR funds earlier.

“The former Minister had also urged teaching staff to seek private contributions for improving the infrastructure,” he recalled. According to the website, 193 supporters have contributed Rs 9.63 lakh so far. The initiative is expected to benefit 20,803 government schools and its 29.31 lakh students across the State. Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator S Chandrasekar said the department should raise awareness to garner more contributions.