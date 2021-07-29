Ending pandemic getting delayed as people are not taking lockdown relaxations seriously: M K Stalin

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's efforts to end the pandemic is getting delayed as some people are not taking the lockdown relaxations seriously, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

He appealed to corporate hospitals and non governmental organisations to bring about a change in the people's mindset.

Despite the state government's efforts to bring down the coronavirus infection, some people found an opportunity to assemble in large numbers when the lockdown is relaxed.

"It seems coronavirus has caused a fear (amongst us). But it has not affected the routine life. People start assembling in numbers when the lockdown is relaxed," Stalin said.

"No matter how much awareness the government creates, some don't realise (the importance of lockdown relaxations). Due to this, the efforts to end the pandemic is getting delayed," he said.

He was speaking after launching the Scarless Robotic liver Donor Surgery- advanced technology in liver surgeries at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, an international medical facility at Chromepet here, under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

The multi-super speciality RIMC is the first in the country to have such an advanced facility, the hospital claimed.

While appreciating the selfless sacrifice rendered by doctors and nurses in the fight against coronavirus, Stalin said the medical professionals risked their lives to save others and their sacrifice should not go in vain.

"Hospitals like Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, NGOs and service organisations should come together to bring about heightened awareness among the people," Stalin appealed.

Also, he lauded RIMC for its yeoman service in improving the quality of patients' lives. He further said his government was committed to providing quality health care to the people at an affordable cost.

Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme will benefit the poor and it will help in motivating the donor to donate liver to their family member as the scars are negligible for them and saving lives, he said.

The Scarless robotic liver donor surgery is more precise and bloodless as not even 20 to 30 ml blood is lost during the surgery, said Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, RIMC.

The idea of including Scarless Robotic liver Donor Surgery under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance scheme, making international healthcare facilities accessible to public at large has been the vision of Rela Hospital, he said and thanked Stalin for helping the hospital's vision become a reality.