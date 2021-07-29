STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online classes for UG to begin from August 18: Anna University

Anna University, on Wednesday, announced that online classes for under-graduate engineering students from the second year to final year, will begin from August 18.

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A decision was taken after getting permission from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE). A senior official said that online classes for second, third, and final year students, who are pursuing engineering courses in Anna university, its constituent and affiliated colleges, will resume from August 18.

“The classes will start from August 18 and continue till November 30,” said a senior official of the Higher Education Department. Adding to it, the university has also planned to conduct semester examination from December 2.

The practical exams will start from December 2, while the written examination will begin from December 13. The university also has plans to begin classes for next semester from January 19, next year. At present, the University has four campuses, 13 constituent colleges, three regional campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Coimbatore, and more than 500 government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges affiliated to it.

