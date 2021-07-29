Question in application form raises speculations over quota

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The question, “Whether the aspirant has studied in Government school from Class VI to Class XII,” in the online application form for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions, has paved way for speculations about 7.5 to 10 per cent reservation to government school students in engineering courses.

Recently, Justice D Murugesan Commission recommended the State government to provide internal reservation to Government school students in admission to all professional courses. Speaking to TNIE, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) State President M J Voltaire said that only when the government announcement comes, one will be able to say something on this.”We cannot to speculate on this,” he said.

Educationist and Founder of Technocrats India College Finder (TICF) D Nedunchezhian urged the government to give clear cut announcement on the reservation. District Coordinator for NEET Examination and a Chemistry teacher in Government Higher Secondary School in Parapathi, S Vennila Devi, said that implementation of certain percentage of reservation to Government school students in all professional courses will definitely increase the strength of Government school students entering into the professional courses.