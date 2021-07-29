Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin directs withdrawal of defamation cases against media outlets

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered withdrawal of 90 defamation cases against journalists, dailies and television channels.

Fulfilling DMK's poll promise that "all defamatory cases filed against journalists out of vengeance" would be withdrawn, Stalin ordered dropping of 90 libel cases, an official release here said.

The cases were filed between 2012 and February 2021 against editors, printers and publishers of newspapers and television channels when the AIADMK was in power.

The English dailies The Hindu, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Tamil newspapers Dinamalar, DMK organ Murasoli, Dinakaran and Tamil magazines Ananda Vikatan, Junior Vikatan and Nakkeran faced such cases.

The television channels were Puthiya Thalaimurai, News 7, Kalaignar Tholaikatchi, Sathiyam, Captain, NDTV and Times Now.