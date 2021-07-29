‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ N Sankaraiah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centenarian freedom fighter and CPM leader N Sankaraiah has been chosen for the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award of the Tamil Nadu government. Leaders of various political parties greeted the communist leader. He thanked and announced that he would donate the Rs 10 lakh that is to be given along with the award to CM’s Corona Relief Fund.

A day after the State government’s announcement of the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to honour a person who served to the Tamil language and the State every year with the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh and a committee to select the eligible persons for the award, the committee’s first meeting to select the right person was held at the Secretariat under the chair of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

During the meeting, N Sankaraiah was chosen for the award, for this year, for his involvement in the freedom struggle, service as a students’ leader, dedicated public service as the legislative member of the State Assembly, and his contribution to the State and the development of Tamil, read a press release of the State government.

The award will be given to Sankaraiah along with the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh by the Chief Minister in the upcoming Independence Day celebration on August 15. On coming to know about his selection for the “Thagaisal Thamizhar” Award, N Sankaraiah, in his press release, said that he accepted the award which will be given to him for his service and thanked CM MK Stain for selecting him for the award. He added that he would donate Rs 10 lakh to be given along the award to the Chief Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.