STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ N Sankaraiah

Centenarian freedom fighter and CPM leader N Sankaraiah has been chosen for the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award of the Tamil Nadu government.

Published: 29th July 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centenarian freedom fighter and CPM leader N Sankaraiah has been chosen for the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award of the Tamil Nadu government. Leaders of various political parties greeted the communist leader. He thanked and announced that he would donate the Rs 10 lakh that is to be given along with the award to CM’s Corona Relief Fund.

A day after the State government’s announcement of the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to honour a person who served to the Tamil language and the State every year with the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh and a committee to select the eligible persons for the award, the committee’s first meeting to select the right person was held at the Secretariat under the chair of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

During the meeting, N Sankaraiah was chosen for the award, for this year, for his involvement in the freedom struggle, service as a students’ leader, dedicated public service as the legislative member of the State Assembly, and his contribution to the State and the development of Tamil, read a press release of the State government.

The award will be given to Sankaraiah along with the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh by the Chief Minister in the upcoming Independence Day celebration on August 15. On coming to know about his selection for the “Thagaisal Thamizhar” Award, N Sankaraiah, in his press release, said that he accepted the award which will be given to him for his service and thanked CM MK Stain for selecting him for the award. He added that he would donate Rs 10 lakh to be given along the award to the Chief Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Sankaraiah freedom fighter CPM
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo |AP)
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, men's hockey team enter quarterfinals | Roundup
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp