TN forms panel to revive MSME sector

The 12-member ‘Committee for Revival of MSMEs in TN’ will be headed by former Industries Secy N Sunderadevan

Published: 29th July 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

MSMEs

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to help struggling Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the State government, on Wednesday, constituted a ‘Committee for Revival of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu, headed by former Industries Secretary, Dr N Sunderadevan.

This comes after Governor Banwarilal Purohit made an announcement in the House that, “... An expert committee consisting of  industrialists, banking and financial experts, and government officials will be constituted to formulate schemes for revival of MSMEs”.

The committee will look into the challenges faced by the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu and suggest immediate, medium-term and long-term measures required for the revival of the sector. It will also suggest measures needed to improve loan facilities to MSMEs and boost exports by MSMEs. It will look into infrastructure, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), and manpower related issues that are affecting the MSMEs. The committee has also been asked to suggest measures to promote industrial  growth in the backward regions of the State.

The 12-member committee will include

  • Prof M Vijayabhaskar, part time member, SDPC, professor at MIDS
  • Bindu Anand, former member of RBI committees on financial inclusion, SME Finance and Securitization 
  • N  Balasubramanium, former Chairman and MD, SIDBI 
  • Hemalatha Annamalai, co-founder and Ex-CEO, Ampere Vehicles (Electric Vehicle) 
  • Israr  Ahamed, regional chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organisations 
  • Anburajan, president, TANSTIA 
  • R Anand, ex-partner, Ernest and Young,

It also includes government officers as ex-officio members. They are secretary-in-charge of the Finance Department, secretary-in-charge of Industries Department, secretary-in-Charge of MSME Department; Industries Commissioner (Member Convener) and chairman,  State Level Bankers Committee. S Anburajan, president of TANSTIA, thanked the State government for giving representation, which has 180 MSME associations, including district, industrial estate associations and 1,600 entrepreneurs as direct members and 1.5 lakh  indirect members.
 

