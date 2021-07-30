Aavin acknowledges malpractice in spending, claims files not destroyed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after reports surfaced revealing the irregularities in expenditure of Rs 10.37 crore incurred on advertisement for the year 2018-19, Aavin administration said necessary disciplinary action and criminal action will be taken against errant officials.

However, they claimed that no official documents or files related to expenditure of Rs 10.37 crore were destroyed. “All the records are in safe custody of the department and will be produced when required. All files, which have been examined by the Directorate of Cooperative Milk Audit (DCMA), have been returned to Aavin and are in our safe custody,” claimed KS Kandasamy, Aavin Managing Director, in a press statement.

A news report titled ‘Rs 5.9 crore scam froths up in Aavin’ was published in this paper on July 28 stating that documents related to the expenses of Rs 5.93 crore were destroyed. The news item was published based on an internal inquiry report of Aavin.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with Express, about 78 documents related to an expense of Rs 4.44 crore out of the Rs 10.37 crore were submitted for inquiry. However, records for the remaining Rs 5.93 crore expenditure were either destroyed or lost. The inquiry officer named 12 officials, including top officials from the Cooperative Milk Audit Department, to be held accountable for dereliction of duty and complicity in connection with the missing of official records.

