EPS booked for staging protest sans permission

By Express News Service

SALEM: City Police registered cases against former chief minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and party MLAs for staging demonstrations on Wednesday without permission.

Palaniswami staged a protest in front of his residence as part of AIADMK’s state-wide agitation against the Stage government. Besides Palaniswami, police registered cases against more than 6,000 AIADMK cadre under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 51 (b) (1) of Disaster Management act and under Section 2 and 3 of Epidemic Disease Act. In Tiruppur, cases were registered against AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman and Tiruppur (North) MLA KN Vijeyakumar.