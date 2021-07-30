STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get Covid patients admitted in hospitals, instead of prescribing home quarantine: Ma Subramanian

Ma Subramanian opined that one of the possible reasons for the sharp increase in new cases in Kerala ould be due to patients preferring to be in homequarantine than getting admitted to a hospital.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

CHENNAI: With a view to identifying the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday advised officials concerned and doctors to get COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals, instead of prescribing home quarantine.

Minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department has also commenced steps to identify the exact reasons behind the increase in new cases.

"On July 28, the state reported 1,756 new cases, but yesterday it increased to 1,859. That is 103 new cases have been added. The state has been witnessing a declining trend in new infections for more than a month and this is the first time it has gone up", he told reporters.

Districts like Chennai, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Erode and Cuddalore have witnessed an increase in new cases, he said.

"Chief Minister (M K Stalin) enquired about the reasons for the rise in new infections. We are discussing the issue. We have advised officials concerned and hospitals to get a patient who has tested positive hospitalised, instead of prescribing home quarantine and to monitor those in contact with them", he said.

He opined that one of the possible reasons for the sharp increase in new cases in Kerala ould be due to patients preferring to be in home quarantine than getting admitted to a hospital.

Kerala recorded more than 20,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Friday with the test positivity rate rising to 13.61 percent and 116 more people succumbing to COVID-19.

Subramanian also attributed the sudden increase in new infections in Tamil Nadu due to the negligence shown by people in wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms.

"Our continuous appeal to the public is to wear masks, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing norms. Still, people do not follow it," he said.

Subramanian said the government would conduct a statewide awareness campaigns on the benefits of following the COVID-19 protocols.

"The Chief Minister will inaugurate such an awareness campaign in the city on Saturday", he said.

To a query on monitoring those who arrive from Kerala, he said people are continuously being screened at important entry points along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

"We continuously screen people who arrive from Kerala via Coimbatore or Kanyakumari. Recently, in Coimbatore, health department officials screened people in at least 13 locations bordering Kerala", he said.

