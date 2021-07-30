Issue income, community certificates to students without delay: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister For Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran has instructed authorities to issue income and community certificates to students at the earliest to enable them to apply for admission in educational institutions.

According to a press statement, Ramachandran has instructed the Tahsildar and Deputy Tahsildar to take steps to issue the certificates without any delay after scrutinising their applications. “Besides, separate dates should be allocated at e-Service Centres for issuing students certificates, and this way crowds can be avoided,” the Minister said.