MK Stalin will take decision on reopening schools: Anbil Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin will take a decision on reopening schools for Classes 9 to 12, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Thursday, adding that consultations over the matter have already been held in the Education department.

Participating in a sapling plantation drive around Kallaperambur lake, the School Education Minister said, “It is said that if there is a third wave, children would be affected. Even though it is said that vaccines for children above 12 years of age are also ready, we still don’t know about their efficacy.

Hence all factors would be analysed as is done for lockdown (relaxations) for reopening schools. Based on the CM’s advice their reopening would be decided upon.” On filling up vacancies in government schools, the Minister said that only after conducting transfer counselling would the vacancies be known as the surplus staff would be redeployed then.