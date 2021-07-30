MK Stalin to present award to Sankaraiah in person
Chief Minister MK Stalin will present the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to freedom fighter and CPM leader N Sankaraiah on the Independence Day at the latter’s residence.
Published: 30th July 2021 03:18 AM | Last Updated: 30th July 2021 03:18 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will present the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to freedom fighter and CPM leader N Sankaraiah on the Independence Day at the latter’s residence. Stalin said this when a delegation of CPM leaders led by its State secretary K Balakrishnan met him at the secretariat to thank him for announcing the award for Sankaraiah.