STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New COVID-19 infections rise in Tamil Nadu for 2nd day in a row

The State on Thursday witnessed a marginal increase in new infections after more than a month of a decline. The State reported 1,859 new cases on Thursday.

Published: 30th July 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported a surge in new infections with 1,947 people contracting the contagion and pushing the tally to 25,57,611 till date, said the Health Department.

Deaths mounted to 34,050 with 27 succumbing to the virus. Of the deceased, there was a 15-year-old boy from Salem, a bulletin said. As many as 2,193 people were discharged aggregating to 25,02,627 till date, leaving 20,934 active cases.

The State on Thursday witnessed a marginal increase in new infections after more than a month of a decline. The State reported 1,859 new cases on Thursday.

After reporting below 200 cases a day over the last few weeks, Chennai and Coimbatore again breached the 200-mark each in new cases.

Chennai saw 215 new infections, taking the total count to 5,37,951. The death toll mounted to 8,318 in the city with two fatalities. Coimbatore recorded 230 new cases, Erode 171, Chengalpet 109, Thanjavur 105 and Perambalur six.

Thirty-two districts reported new infections in double digits. There were no fresh deaths in 22 districts. A total of 1,56,843 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,72,85,251 till date.

Of the 27 deceased, 24 were reported in government hospitals and three in private facilities. Three of the dead had no co-morbidity or any pre- existing illness. Among those who tested positive were three returnees from outside Tamil Nadu, said the bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp