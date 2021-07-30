New COVID-19 infections rise in Tamil Nadu for 2nd day in a row

By PTI

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported a surge in new infections with 1,947 people contracting the contagion and pushing the tally to 25,57,611 till date, said the Health Department.

Deaths mounted to 34,050 with 27 succumbing to the virus. Of the deceased, there was a 15-year-old boy from Salem, a bulletin said. As many as 2,193 people were discharged aggregating to 25,02,627 till date, leaving 20,934 active cases.

The State on Thursday witnessed a marginal increase in new infections after more than a month of a decline. The State reported 1,859 new cases on Thursday.

After reporting below 200 cases a day over the last few weeks, Chennai and Coimbatore again breached the 200-mark each in new cases.

Chennai saw 215 new infections, taking the total count to 5,37,951. The death toll mounted to 8,318 in the city with two fatalities. Coimbatore recorded 230 new cases, Erode 171, Chengalpet 109, Thanjavur 105 and Perambalur six.

Thirty-two districts reported new infections in double digits. There were no fresh deaths in 22 districts. A total of 1,56,843 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,72,85,251 till date.

Of the 27 deceased, 24 were reported in government hospitals and three in private facilities. Three of the dead had no co-morbidity or any pre- existing illness. Among those who tested positive were three returnees from outside Tamil Nadu, said the bulletin.