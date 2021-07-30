Only three Smart City sewerage projects completed in TN: MoS Kaushal Kishore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has completed only three Smart City sewerage projects worth Rs 64 crore, out of the proposed Rs 1575.25-crore projects, according to information provided by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore.

According to information available, in projects worth nearly Rs 225 crore in Tiruchy, work had hardly began with only 1-2% of work completed. This includes sewerage schemes at cost of Rs 65.61 crore, which was to be completed in January 2022, revamping of existing sewerage network in the alternative business district (ABD) in three packages, which are to be completed by December 2022 and construction of sewage treatment plant with 7.5 MLD on BDOT basis at Panjapur.

Replying to an unstarred query in the Rajya Sabha by P Wilson, the minister said the Union government has released Rs 3,437.62 crore as of July 9, 2021 for development of 11 cities from the State as smart cities. The cities were expected to complete their projects within five years from the date of selection, which is June 23, 2015. However, as per information available, a few of the projects are at tender stage.

In Chennai, of the total 45 projects worth Rs 959 crore, 37 projects at cost of Rs 600 crore were completed. Seven projects worth Rs 317 crore were at tender stage and one Rs 41-crore project is at tender stage.