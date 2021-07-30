Speeding biker in Coimbatore seen watching TV serial on phone in viral video, cops launch probe

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a shocking video which went viral on social media, a biker speeding on his two-wheeler in Coimbatore was seen watching a TV serial on his cell phone. The Coimbatore city police have now launched a probe to trace him.

In the video, the motorist aged around 40 was reportedly riding on Gandhipuram flyover on Thursday night. While riding, he also watched a TV serial on his mobile phone by fixing it on the vehicle with a mobile holder and connected the device with the earphone. He was riding beyond the permissible speed limit while watching the video. The act was recorded by another person who travelled behind him and the video was shared on social media on Friday.

Later, many social media users questioned the police for not taking action against such activities. After the video went viral, the Coimbatore city police launched an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of the Coimbatore city police SR Senthilkumar said they are working to confirm whether the incident happened in the city. "Police are investigating the incident by tracing the vehicle number," he added.

In another incident, the Coimbatore traffic police charged a 13-year-old boy and his parents for allowing him to drive a vehicle in the city on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy, a class IX student from Nallampalayam, was caught in a police vehicle check on Thursday near Nallampalayam when the police were enforcing the vehicle speed limit, which came into force on July 26. Following this, police charged the minor for driving a bike and the parents were charged for allowing him to drive the bike. They were booked under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, police said in a release.