TNCA to give Rs 5 lakh to former players and match officials

The TNCA, through this initiative, aims to provide benefit to those who have not got the one-time benefit from the BCCI.

TNCA, TamilNadu Cricket Association

TNCA logo (Photo | Twitter)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has instituted a one-time payment for former cricketers, match officials and groundsmen who have done yeomen service to cricket in general and to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in particular.

The TNCA, through this initiative, aims to provide benefit to those who have not got the one-time benefit from the BCCI. Each year from now, a set of cricketers, match officials and groundsmen will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each as one-time benefit out of the surplus earned from the TN Premier League. Beneficiaries for 2021 are KR Rajagopal, Najam Hussain, SVS Mani, R Prabhakar (all cricketers) and K Parthasarathy (groundsman).

Trichy beat Tiruppur by seven wickets
Riding on an innings of 47 not out by Nidhish Rajagopal and an unbeaten 43 by Adithya Ganesh, Ruby Trichy Warriors thrashed Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets in a TNPL-5 match at Chepauk here on Thursday.

Nidhish and Adithya are both left-handed batsmen with contrasting styles. Both played with lot of understanding, and their running between the wickets was spot on. Earlier, some disciplined bowling by Trichy enabled the Rahil Shah-led side to restrict Tiruppur Tamizhans for a paltry 110 for 8.

