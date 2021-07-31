Class 12 results: 99.77% clear CBSE boards in Chennai region

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai region of the Central Board of Secondary Education, which includes TN and a few neighbouring States, has recorded a pass percentage of 99.77 in the class 12 results announced on Friday. However, the results of 65,184 students are under process.

The board said these would be released by August 5. Of the total 16 regions, Trivandrum topped the tally with a pass percentage of 99.89. While Delhi West and East regions have reported 99.84 per cent pass, Chennai is the next best performing region. Notably, last year it had recorded a 96.17 pass percentage in the board exams.

Like last year, the CBSE will not be releasing any merit list. The board has informed that it will issue a combined marksheet cum certificate in place of a separate marksheet and passing certificate. The overall pass percentage is at 99.37, compared to 88.78 per cent in 2020.

CBSE class 12: Over 1.5L students secure over 90%

As many as 70,004 students secured over 95 per cent marks, and 1,50,152 students secured over 90 per cent. This year, too, girls have outshone boys, with 99.67 per cent pass, while boys reported a pass percentage of 99.13. Teachers and parents heaved a sigh of relief with the timely announcement.

“This year’s scenario was not at all conducive to conduct board exams, and for the safety of students it was necessary to cancel the exam. CBSE did a good job in devising the tabulation process for assessment of results,” said R Raveendran, principal of a private school