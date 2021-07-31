STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Date of manufacture must be printed bigger on Aavin milk packets: Consumer organisation

Aavin

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Citizens’ Voice, a Coimbatore-based consumer organisation, has urged the State government to increase the font size in which the date of manufacture is printed on Aavin milk packets, to help prevent consumers from buying old stock.

The forum’s president, CM Jayaraman, said Aavin should also consider introducing a colour coding (dot) system on every packet, using a different colour for each day of the week, so even the illiterate can know whether they’re buying fresh milk.

“We often get complaints that when Aavin milk sachets are bought in large quantities — like four pieces or more — vendors mix old and new stock and dupe unsuspecting customers. This is apparently done without the knowledge of field staff and quality controllers. This malpractice, if proved right, is a failure on the part of the Vigilance/Intelligence teams, and nullifies the good work done by the dedicated Aavin team,” he said.

Jayaraman alleged that some private agents who distribute Aavin milk sell it at Rs 0.50-1 per litre more than the MRP. 

“When questioned, they respond arrogantly and refuse to sell milk products to customers. Considering that these vendor sell about 3,000 milk packets daily, they make a substantial amount by cheating customers. This was repeatedly brought to the notice of the marketing manager of Aavin and the metrology wing of the Labor department, but to no avail,” he added.

