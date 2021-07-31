STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Declare OS Manian’s poll victory null and void: Ex-MLA to Madras HC

In a video, Manian can be seen campaigning for the 2021 Assembly elections and taunting his rival for shifting allegiance from the DMK to the BJP and then back to the Dravidian major.

Published: 31st July 2021 05:30 AM

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Former MLA SK Vetharathinam of the DMK has urged the Madras High Court to declare the victory of Vedaranyam MLA OS Manian of the AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly elections as null and void. Vetharathinam, who lost to Manian, told TNIE, “There is video evidence that he deceitfully made it seem like my family is against the rise of people in my community. It is a rule that one should not invoke caste while campaigning. Manian’s speech tried to turn my community against me.”

In a video, Manian can be seen campaigning for the 2021 Assembly elections and taunting his rival for shifting allegiance from the DMK to the BJP and then back to the Dravidian major. He is also seen taking a dig at Vetharathinam and his family. Manian, in the clip, alleges Vetharathinam and his family worked against the people of his community.

Vetharathinam also alleged AIADMK bribed voters, and blamed a front-page advertisement against the DMK in a Tamil daily on polling day.  The then incumbent MLA, Manian, triumphed over three-time MLA Vetharathinam by 12,329 votes.

Vetharathinam filed a petition in court in this connection a couple of weeks ago, which came up for hearing on Friday. The court has sought a reply from Manian. TNIE was unable to reach him for a comment.

