Lack of urea hits Kuruvai cultivation

The unavailability of urea even with private traders in some parts of the Thanjavur district has affected Kuruvai paddy cultivation.

kuruvai crop (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The unavailability of urea even with private traders in some parts of the Thanjavur district has affected Kuruvai paddy cultivation. A target of 1.05 lakh acres for Kuruvai paddy cultivation was fixed for the current season in Thanjavur district.

However, due to the timely opening of water from Mettur dam and the special Kuruvai package announced by the government, the target has been exceeded. Sources said more than 1.3 lakh acres have been covered.  

Meanwhile, farmers in parts of the district, complain that urea fertilizer is not available even in private shops.”Paddy crop in our area is around 50 days old and there is a need for applying urea for the second time. However it is not available in Orathanadu, Vadasery, Madukkur and Pattukkottai,” said R Sukumaran, a leading farmer from Kakkarai in Orathanadu village.

