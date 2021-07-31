STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New coronavirus cases rise in Tamil Nadu for second consecutive day

Health workers collect covid test sample to the police officers who will be on duty during the President Visit for the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council. (Photo | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the State increased for the second consecutive day, health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that officials in districts where cases are increasing have been instructed to admit new patients to hospitals as failure to comply with home isolation norms is among factors contributing to the spike. 

The State reported 1,947 cases on Friday compared to 1,859 cases on Thursday.  Chennai and 17 districts, including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri saw an increase in new cases on Friday. 

Chennai reported 215 cases, Coimbatore 230 cases, Cuddalore 70, Dindigul 21, Erode 171, Kanniyakumari 32 and Krishnagiri 40 cases. 

Meanwhile, in 16 districts the test positivity rate increased on Thursday when compared to  Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased marginally in Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Tiruchy.
The State’s test positivity rate increased from 1.1 percent on Wednesday to 1.2 percent on Thursday. 

Though the number of new cases in Chennai increased, the test positivity rate remained at 0.7 percent. On Wednesday it was 0.6 percent.

While the number of new cases in the second wave of the pandemic peaked at 36,184 in Tamil Nadu on May 21, Chennai’s peak of 7,564 occurred on May 12. As the wave ebbed, the number of new cases reported in the State fell, till they reached 1,756 cases on Wednesday after which they increased to 1,859 on Thursday. Chennai reported 122 cases on July 26 and the number of new cases reported started increasing from the next day. 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Friday at the Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Subramanian said that district officials had been told to strengthen efforts to prevent and control the spread of the virus. 

He added that people should observe Covid appropriate behaviour, wear face masks and maintain social distance. The Chief Minister will launch a week-long Covid awareness programme on Saturday.

