Tamil Nadu government employees' body flays AIADMK MLAs for arguing with Coimbatore collector

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association on Saturday condemned an incident involving AIADMK MLAs getting into an argument with a Collector for reportedly not respecting them when they went to submit a petition to him.

A couple of days ago, nine MLAs, led by former minister SP Velumani, took exception to Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran not rising up from his seat to receive the petition. Later, Sameeran rose from his chair and accepted the petition and this apparently smoothened ruffled feathers.

The petition sought to not shelve projects of the erstwhile AIADMK government and the Centre.