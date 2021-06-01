STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elected members not helping Puducherry residents during pandemic: V Vaithilingam

The people did not know where to go and seek help, he said.

Published: 01st June 2021 09:48 PM

Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam (Express photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam on Tuesday criticised the elected representatives for showing more interest in power politics than in serving the Covid affected people in the Union Territory.

In a statement, Vaithilingam said the UT has been severely affected in the second wave that the infection has now claimed 812 lives in a single month. Fearing that they may die in the hospitals, many remained in home isolation and such deaths were not included in the 812 fatalities, he said.

The people did not know where to go and seek help, he said. The  Medical College is at a stone's throw for the Chief Minister, but he is yet to visit it.

The Congress Lok Sabha member appreciated Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her work during the pandemic time. She is doing what the elected representatives are supposed to do, Vaithilingam said.

“But the elected representatives are not doing anything for the people and they should explain their reluctance. They should also make it clear what facilities were provided to the family of Covid deceased and what compensation was provided to the government staff who succumbed during their fight against the virus.”, said Vaithilingam

He also wanted the government to procure the agricultural products of farmers in Puducherry including paddy by providing Minimum Supportive Price (MSP) as no buyers available at the moment.

