Tamil Nadu: Temple priests who receive no monthly salaries to get COVID relief package

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister P K Sekarbabu on Monday announced that temple priests, bhattacharyas, poojaris, and other temple workers who have no monthly salary would be given Covid-19 relief assistance of Rs 4,000, 10 kgs of rice, and 15 grocery items starting June 3, birth anniversary of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Around 14,000 people would receive the benefits.

At 12,959 temples, the government has implemented ‘One-Time-Pooja’ scheme. In the above temples, priests receive no monthly salary.