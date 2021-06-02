Donations pour in for CM’s corona relief fund

By Express News Service

Contributions from people in different walks of life poured in on Tuesday towards Covid-19 relief. Many handed over their donations to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran handed over a hundi with savings of Rs 1,240 belonging to Bala Subashini, to a school student hailing from Kamarajapuam in Thousand Lights constituency -- to the Chief Minister.

Those who donated above Rs 1 crore are

Ashok Leyland - Rs 3 cr, and medical equipment worth Rs 2 cr

Bonfiglioli Transmission Private Limited -

X-ray machines, thermal scanners, oxymetres, etc. worth Rs 2.12 cr

Apollo Tyres Limited - Rs 2 cr

Sanmar Group of companies - Rs 1.50 cr

Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre - Oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1.5 cr, & Rs 25L

DMK MLAs’s one month salary - Rs 1.37 cr

Madras Steel Re Rollers - Rs 1.35 cr

Vels group of institutions and Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies - Rs 1.01 cr

Those who donated Rs 1 cr each are: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, Integrated Village Development Project, TTK Group of Companies, Rane Group of Companies, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Cavinkare Private Limited and Tagros Chemicals India Limited

Besides, 17 more donors, including many industrialists, have made contributions ranging from Rs 25L to Rs 75L

MEASI donates `1 cr towards CM’s relief fund for Covid

Chennai-based Muslim Educational Asssociation of Southern India (MEASI), parent body of The New College, has donated Rs 1 crore towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help support the State’s initiatives to combat the Covid pandemic. Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, president of MEASI and Prince of Arcot, handed over a cheque to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Stalin thanked the president and the executive members of MEASI for the contribution, said a press release.