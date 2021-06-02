STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Donations pour in for CM’s corona relief fund

Contributions from people in different walks of life poured in on Tuesday towards Covid-19 relief. Many handed over their donations to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Contributions from people in different walks of life poured in on Tuesday towards Covid-19 relief. Many handed over their donations to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran handed over a hundi with savings of Rs 1,240 belonging to Bala Subashini, to a school student hailing from Kamarajapuam in Thousand Lights constituency -- to the Chief Minister.

Those who donated above Rs 1 crore are

Ashok Leyland - Rs 3 cr, and medical equipment worth Rs 2 cr
Bonfiglioli Transmission Private Limited - 
X-ray machines, thermal scanners, oxymetres, etc. worth Rs 2.12 cr
Apollo Tyres Limited - Rs 2 cr
Sanmar Group of companies - Rs 1.50 cr
Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre - Oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1.5 cr, & Rs 25L
DMK MLAs’s one month salary - Rs 1.37 cr
Madras Steel Re Rollers - Rs 1.35 cr
Vels group of institutions and Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies - Rs 1.01 cr
Those who donated Rs 1 cr each are: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation,  Integrated Village Development Project, TTK Group of Companies, Rane Group of Companies, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Cavinkare Private Limited and Tagros Chemicals India Limited

Besides, 17 more donors, including many industrialists, have made contributions ranging from Rs 25L to Rs 75L

MEASI donates `1 cr towards CM’s relief fund for Covid
Chennai-based Muslim Educational Asssociation of Southern India (MEASI), parent body of The New College, has donated Rs 1 crore towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help support the State’s initiatives to combat the Covid pandemic. Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, president of MEASI and Prince of Arcot, handed over a cheque to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Stalin thanked the president and the executive members of MEASI for the contribution, said a press release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin CMDRF
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp