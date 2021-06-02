STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds nomination of 3 BJP MLAs to Puducherry Assembly

The court observed that the only grievance of the petitioner appears to be that the nominees are members of the BJP.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed against the nomination of three MLAs to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly by the Union Home Ministry.

The bench comprising justices Anita Sumanth and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the nominees do not attract the specific statutory disqualifications. It observed that the only grievance of the petitioner appears to be that the nominees are members of the BJP.

The petitioner, Gnanasekar, a resident of the union territory, contended that the timing of nomination was inappropriate with the state chief minister recuperating from Covid-19 and was hospitalised in Chennai.

He also said that the credentials of the three persons nominated by the Central government were questionable and that the nominated MLAs should be men of eminence.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General, R Shankaranarayan argued that section 3 (2) of the Government of Union Territories Act, provides that the total number of seats in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly to be filled by persons chosen by direct election shall be thirty and as per Section 3(3), the Central Government may nominate not more than three persons.

However, the court in its orders stated that " ...the nominees admittedly, do not attract the specific statutory disqualifications and their alleged unsuitability is in general and non-specific terms. At the risk of repetition, we may state that the only grievance of the petitioner appears to be that the nominees are members of the BJP. This can hardly be a relevant consideration...."

On the petitioner's allegations on undue haste shown in the nomination, the bench said, "In law, we do not find any specification in the statute stipulating the timing of the nomination and the candidates, once nominated, would take their seats in the Legislative Assembly as and when the Assembly is sworn-in."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Madras High Court Puducherry Assembly MLA nominations
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp