More than 70 percent of COVID cases caused by Delta strain in Puducherry, 19 percent by Alpha

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: In the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70 percent of infections in Puducherry have been caused by the Delta strain (B.1.617.2), the one sampled in India, while 18 to 20 percent of infections have been caused by the Alpha strain (B.1.1.7), the one documented in the UK, and 2 to 3 percent by the Beta variant (B.1.351) first sequenced in South Africa.

So far, Puducherry has sent 200 samples for sequencing genomes of the novel coronavirus samples to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, which has been designated for Puducherry by the National Centre of Disease Control for variant analysis.

Accordingly, the results of 187 samples analysed have shown that 145 were found to be the Delta strain, 37 Alpha strain and five Beta strain, according to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Delta virus has the highest transmissibility of (++++) as compared to Alpha strain (+++) and Beta strain (+). The Beta strain has the highest immune evasiveness (++++) followed by Delta (++), while for Alpha it is nil.

"The extent of protection from natural infection or vaccination is complete for some strains and incomplete for some others," Dr M. Vivekanandan Pillai, Professor and Head, Emergency Medicine and Trauma, JIPMER and Nodal officer, COVID, JIPMER told The New Indian Express. “But in general even if one gets infected with another strain, there is still very good protection against severe disease and death,” said Dr Vivekanandan who is also a member of the Puducherry government’s High Level Expert Committee for COVID.

The Health Department is not concentrating on the strain of virus that has infected people, but on cure and management. Despite several variants of COVID, in Puducherry very few people have been infected for the second time, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohandass said. Only one among 500 to 600 people got infected. The COVID vaccines are said to be effective against these strains of the virus and give the same kind of protection, said the Health Director.

Meanwhile, the department has stepped up its vaccination drive. The Health Department programme called "Vaccination on the Street" was launched by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan from Wednesday. Member of the Legislative Assembly Anibal Kennedy, Health Secretary T Arun and State Health Project Director Dr Sriramalu were also present.

The goal of the programme involving legislators is reaching out to everyone, said Arun. Puducherry has adequate stock of vaccines, he said, appealing to people to come forward and get vaccinated. The vaccination is done with an equipped ambulance and doctors, he said.

Besides, safety practices such as wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing need to be continued to prevent COVID infection, he said. It is the intention of the government to control the outbreak with the help of public awareness, he added.

Meanwhile, Puducherry on Tuesday reported 979 fresh cases and 14 deaths.