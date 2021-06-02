STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospital in Perumanallur barred from admitting Covid patients

The Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services on Tuesday barred a private hospital in Perumanallur from admitting Covid patients following complaints of exorbitant treatment charges.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services on Tuesday barred a private hospital in Perumanallur from admitting Covid patients following complaints of exorbitant treatment charges. The TNIE had highlighted that the hospital charged Rs 19.05 lakh from a Covid patient.

M Subramanium(62) a resident of Kanakkampalayam, was admitted to the hospital on May 3. On May 24, he suffered breathlessness and doctors informed his sons that they were running out of oxygen and told them to shift the patient. He was shifted to another hospital where he died the next day.

Meanwhile, the hospital where Subramanian was first admitted raised a bill for `19.05 lakh. His relatives lodged a complaint with the District Collector who directed the District Appropriate Authority to inquire. The DAA found four lapses - not attending to the patient's breathlessness either by doctor or nurse which is the negligence of duty; treatment charges of Rs 19.05 lakhs violation of GO 251 (Health and family welfare department); charging Rs 40,000 per vial for Remdesiver injection; and failure to issue discharge summary.

Following this, Joint Director (Medical and Rural Health Service) G Shanti issued notice to the hospital demanding an explanation within three days. Besides, the hospital was instructed to stop admitting Covid patients until further instructions. Treatment for those admitted would continue as per protocol, the notice added.

Comments

