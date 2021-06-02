STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Temporary AYUSH docs at GRH shown the doors

The AYUSH doctors assisted the PG doctors at the hospitals by way of oxygen management for patients - ensuring the right amount of oxygen supply for every patient, among other things, they said. 

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Days after allopathy doctors were recruited temporarily in the district, AYUSH doctors who were recruited last year temporarily for Covid duty, at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine (GHTM) at Thoppur were shown the doors on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, a homoeopathy doctor said, "As many as 33 AYUSH doctors were temporarily recruited for posting on Covid duty at the GRH and GHTM, through a private manpower agency in June-July last year when the pandemic peaked during the first wave. While four of them opted for transfer, 29 doctors continued to work at the two hospitals under the control of the Directorate of Medical Education."

A Siddha doctor added, "AYUSH doctors who completed BHMS/BSMS were roped in by the government at a time when MBBS doctors were hesitant to take up Covid duty. We were recruited at a salary of Rs 60,000 per month, of which Rs 4,600 goes to the manpower agency. Although our work orders stated that we were being recruited for three months, our contract period was extended through oral instructions from the State Health Department."

The AYUSH doctors assisted the postgraduate doctors at the hospitals by way of oxygen management for patients - ensuring the right amount of oxygen supply for every patient, among other things, they said. "Now, the 80 medical officers (MBBS doctors), who were recruited last week, do the same work assigned to us, indicating that we have been replaced by them," the AYUSH doctors opined. The doctors also claimed that they were not paid their salaries for the past four months.

Another homoeopathy doctor, on condition of anonymity, stated that the temporary AYUSH doctors worked only in Covid wards, posted one week in the wards, the next week in-home quarantine, returned to the Covid wards in the third week and the cycle continued. Meanwhile, the department doctors are posted in non-Covid wards as part of routine duty, giving them a respite.

The Siddha doctor said, "It came as a rude shock at a time when we were hoping to get another extension of service period, as the previous extension ended by May 31. There was no prior intimation."

A group of AYUSH doctors submitted a petition to Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Tuesday evening, seeking to appoint them alternatively at any other Covid Care Centres or Interim Covid Care Centres.

Dean Dr Rathinavel said that the termination of temporary AYUSH doctors posted at government medical colleges came as an oral instruction from the office of the Directorate of Medical Education late on Monday night. "Had it been a GRH-specific instruction, arrangements would have been made to retain them. But, their termination is a statewide decision," he mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temporary AYUSH docs Government Rajaji Hospital GRH
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp