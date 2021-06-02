Water to be released from Perunchani, Vaigai dams for irrigation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has ordered to discharge water from Vaigai and Perunchani dams.

According to a press release, the State government has ordered to release 6,739 mcft from Vaigi dam for irrigating 45,041 acres of ayacut of double-crop area between Periyar main canal, 1,797 acres in Nilakkottai taluk, 16,452 acres of Vadipatti taluk, 26,792 acres in Madurai North taluk.

The water will be released for 120 days from June 4. The government, in another press release, ordered for the release of 850 cusecs per second from Perunchani, Pechiparai, Chithar 1 and 2 dams from June 4 to February 28 next year.

