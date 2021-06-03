CM Stalin inaugrates two Covid Care Centres in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated two Covid Care Centres (CCCs) with a total bed capacity of 320 at Thisaiyanvilai and Valliyur in Tirunelveli district through a video-conference call from the Secretariat.

The one at St Anthony’s College of Education, Thisaiyanvilai, has 140 beds, and the one at Universal College of Engineering and Technology, Vallioor, has 180 beds, a government statement said. It added thatpositive patients from Radhapuram and Vallioor would be admitted to newly established CCCs instead of sending them to Tirunelveli and other areas.

Medical facilities for the newly established CCCs would be given from Thisayanvilai and Vadakkan Kulam PHC. A total of 2,441 beds have been arranged. Minister for Water Resource Durai Murugan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present.