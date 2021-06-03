STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu announces free bus travel for differently-abled, transwomen

The DMK government has already announced free travel for women in government buses.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:51 PM

TNSTC

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: Free of cost travel in town buses for differently-abled and transwomen and a super specialty hospital here were among the announcements the Tamil Nadu government made on Thursday to commemorate the 97th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The 500-bed multi super specialty hospital would be set up in south Chennai on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

In urban regions, the differently-abled persons and transgender women would be allowed to travel free of cost in buses operated by government run transport corporations and this would be implemented after the lockdown is lifted, a government release said.

Till June 7, lockdown without relaxations is being implemented in Tamil Nadu to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houses for award winning (like Sahitya Academy and other awards including state awards) writers of Tamil Nadu and warehouse facilities at a cost of about Rs 30 crore in Tiruvarur district to help farmers store their produce are among the other initiatives announced.

A modern library in Madurai to honour the memory of the late leader and a new state award to encourage Tamil writers who enrich Tamil literature through their contributions were also announced.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, state ministers, and party leaders paid floral tributes at the memorial of Karunanidhi in the Marina beachfront here.

