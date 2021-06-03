STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woes aplenty at Villupuram railway hospital

Dr Gyananandham added that oxygen concentrators must be given to the sub-divisional hospital to cater to severely-affected Covid patients.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

medical apathy, hospital

s per official figures, the total death toll in the district stands at 35.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The railway sub-divisional hospital in Villupuram, which caters to nearly 5,000 railway employees and their families in the district, urgently needs Covid-treatment facilities, the hospital staff demanded on Tuesday, when Villupuram MP Ravikumar inspected the facility. The hospital has about 10 beds and no oxygen support, so patients in need have to be referred to the Tiruchy divisional hospital or the Mundiyambakkam government hospital and medical college in Villupuram, officials said.

Sources from the hospital said that the institute caters to about 10,000 people - roughly 1,700 families of employees, and 3,000 families of retired staff - and didn’t have enough manpower even before the pandemic. And now, the situation has only become worse, they added. Speaking about treating railway employees of Covid, Dr Gyananandham, the hospital’s only doctor, told TNIE, “Previously, there was a female doctor who attended to delivery cases of railway employees. But since she was transferred, we haven’t been able to take up delivery cases. The appointment of a female doctor is awaited.”

Dr Gyananandham added that oxygen concentrators must be given to the sub-divisional hospital to cater to severely-affected Covid patients. Vaccination camps are being held, and so far, about 450 railway employees have been vaccinated, sources said. MP Ravikumar said, “A demand to improve the facility and provide Covid treatment has been sent to the head of Southern Railways in Tiruchy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram railway hospital COVID 19
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp