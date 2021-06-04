STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown likely to be extended in Tamil Nadu for one more week with some relaxations

While the situation has now improved in Chennai, the western region of the state is seeing the highest number of cases in recent days

Published: 04th June 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker checking temperature near Wall Tax Road, in Chennai on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing complete lockdown is likely to be extended for one more week in the state with some relaxations for districts where the COVID-19 infection has come down considerably and more restrictions for districts where the cases are still high.

Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting at the secretariat and reviewed the progress made in containing the outbreak. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, secretaries of key departments and top police officials took part in the deliberations. Sources said the Chief Minister would be announcing the extension of the lockdown formally on Saturday.

COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

While the situation has now improved in Chennai, the western region of the state is seeing the highest number of cases in recent days.

The complete lockdown with intensive restrictions began on May 24 and it was extended till May 31. It was subsequently extended for one more week. Even grocery, vegetable and meat shops were closed during this period to avoid movement of people. However, the government made arrangements for supply of vegetables and fruits to agriculture and horticulture departments. Also, groceries are being supplied at the doorsteps of people by placing orders over the telephone.

 

Comments

