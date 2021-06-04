STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary: Low-key celebrations in Thirukkuvalai

Officials, elected representatives and DMK functionaries took part in the celebrations in the village and also across Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Thursday.

Published: 04th June 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

DMK cadre paid tribute to Karunanidhi’s bust at ‘Muthuvelar Library’ in Thirukkuvalai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s 97th birth anniversary was celebrated at his ancestral village of Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district on Thursday. Karunanidhi was born as Dakshinamurthy to A Muthuvel and M Anjugam in Thirukkuvalai on June 3, 1924.

Officials, elected representatives and DMK functionaries took part in the celebrations in the village and also across Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Thursday.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Praveen P Nair and local MP M Selvaraj led the celebration. After Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a sapling-planting initiative in Chennai, the local administrators in Nagapattinam planted saplings near Karunanidhi’s ancestral house, the panchayat union middle school where Karunanidhi studied and Arifa Polytechnic College in Eesanur.

Elected representatives, including Nagapattinam MLA ‘Aloor’ J  Shanavas and Kilvelur MLA ‘Nagai’ Mali, and officials such as Nagapattinam SP Om Prakash Meena and District Forest Officer S Kalanidhi took part in the celebrations.

People also paid floral tributes to the bust of the former Chief Minister at his ancestral house, now known as ‘Muthuvelar Library’ and ‘Anjugam Study’. 

In Mayiladuthurai district, Collector R Lalitha planted saplings in Kittappa Municipality Higher Secondary School. Poompuhar MLA ‘Nivetha’ M Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam, Mayiladuthurai MLA S Rajakumar and Mayiladuthurai SP Shreenatha were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Karunanidhi Thirukkuvalai
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp