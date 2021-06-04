M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary: Low-key celebrations in Thirukkuvalai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s 97th birth anniversary was celebrated at his ancestral village of Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district on Thursday. Karunanidhi was born as Dakshinamurthy to A Muthuvel and M Anjugam in Thirukkuvalai on June 3, 1924.

Officials, elected representatives and DMK functionaries took part in the celebrations in the village and also across Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Thursday.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Praveen P Nair and local MP M Selvaraj led the celebration. After Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a sapling-planting initiative in Chennai, the local administrators in Nagapattinam planted saplings near Karunanidhi’s ancestral house, the panchayat union middle school where Karunanidhi studied and Arifa Polytechnic College in Eesanur.

Elected representatives, including Nagapattinam MLA ‘Aloor’ J Shanavas and Kilvelur MLA ‘Nagai’ Mali, and officials such as Nagapattinam SP Om Prakash Meena and District Forest Officer S Kalanidhi took part in the celebrations.

People also paid floral tributes to the bust of the former Chief Minister at his ancestral house, now known as ‘Muthuvelar Library’ and ‘Anjugam Study’.

In Mayiladuthurai district, Collector R Lalitha planted saplings in Kittappa Municipality Higher Secondary School. Poompuhar MLA ‘Nivetha’ M Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam, Mayiladuthurai MLA S Rajakumar and Mayiladuthurai SP Shreenatha were present.