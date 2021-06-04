STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC treats letter seeking pipeline to supply drinking water as PIL, orders inquiry

The letter prayed for a direction to the Salem District Collector to instruct his subordinates to lay a pipeline for the supply of 24-hour drinking water to residents of Tharamangalam town

Published: 04th June 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture, the Madras High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of a letter sent by a resident of Tharamangalam in Salem district alleging the lack of adequate drinking water facilities despite being located close to the Mettur Dam. The court ordered the state government to file a detailed report on the plea after carrying out an inquiry.

The letter by the resident was addressed to the high court. It was brought to the notice of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, said sources.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy took suo motu cognizance of the letter by treating it as a public interest writ petition.

The letter prayed for a direction to the Salem District Collector to instruct his subordinates to lay a pipeline of about 350 metres at the junction where Thandu Mariamman Kovil, Ammani Palaniappa Mudali and Kaatu Velayudha Mudali Streets meet for the supply of 24-hour Cauvery drinking water to the residents of Tharamangalam town, by releasing necessary money from the District Collector's Fund, immediately.

"It is imperative that drinking water facilities are available to all citizens and if any citizen faces any difficulty in this regard, immediate action must be taken by the appropriate authorities," the bench observed.

The bench further asked the authorities to carry out immediate remedial measures after verifying the grievance of the petitioner. The bench adjourned the plea to June 18 for the state to file a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Salem
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp