Madras HC treats letter seeking pipeline to supply drinking water as PIL, orders inquiry

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture, the Madras High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of a letter sent by a resident of Tharamangalam in Salem district alleging the lack of adequate drinking water facilities despite being located close to the Mettur Dam. The court ordered the state government to file a detailed report on the plea after carrying out an inquiry.

The letter by the resident was addressed to the high court. It was brought to the notice of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, said sources.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy took suo motu cognizance of the letter by treating it as a public interest writ petition.

The letter prayed for a direction to the Salem District Collector to instruct his subordinates to lay a pipeline of about 350 metres at the junction where Thandu Mariamman Kovil, Ammani Palaniappa Mudali and Kaatu Velayudha Mudali Streets meet for the supply of 24-hour Cauvery drinking water to the residents of Tharamangalam town, by releasing necessary money from the District Collector's Fund, immediately.

"It is imperative that drinking water facilities are available to all citizens and if any citizen faces any difficulty in this regard, immediate action must be taken by the appropriate authorities," the bench observed.

The bench further asked the authorities to carry out immediate remedial measures after verifying the grievance of the petitioner. The bench adjourned the plea to June 18 for the state to file a report.