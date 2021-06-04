STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Property dispute takes a fatal turn as uncle stabs three-year-old to death in TN

Sources said that Ramkumar, who is unmarried, has been staying with his mother and was involved in a property dispute with his brother Krishnakumar, living nearby with his wife and two children.

Published: 04th June 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

crime, murder

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A property dispute took a fatal turn after a three-year-old girl was stabbed allegedly by her uncle here in Vilakkuthoon on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as B Ramkumar of Palace Road in Madurai. 

Sources said that Ramkumar, who is unmarried, has been staying with his mother and was involved in a property dispute with his brother Krishnakumar, living nearby with his wife and two children.

Police said that Ramkumar broke the water pipe that leads to Krishnakumar's house and this sparked a heated argument between the duo. In a fit of rage, Ramkumar went inside his house and returned with a knife to kill Krishnakumar.

ALSO READ | How TN districts are faring in Covid war — A rundown

He allegedly chased Krishnakumar into his house and started stabbing him. Seeing this, Krishnakumar's three-year-old daughter Srijha came between the brothers, police said, and was stabbed on the chest by Ramkumar. An unconscious Srijha was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, but the doctors declared her as brought dead.

Krishnakumar, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the GRH. Based on a complaint filed by Krishnakumar's wife, Indhumathi, the Vilakkuthoon police registered a case under Sections 449, 307, 302 and 506 (ii) of the IPC.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toddler stabbed property dispute B Ramkumar B Krishnakumar
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp