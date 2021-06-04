Property dispute takes a fatal turn as uncle stabs three-year-old to death in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A property dispute took a fatal turn after a three-year-old girl was stabbed allegedly by her uncle here in Vilakkuthoon on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as B Ramkumar of Palace Road in Madurai.

Sources said that Ramkumar, who is unmarried, has been staying with his mother and was involved in a property dispute with his brother Krishnakumar, living nearby with his wife and two children.

Police said that Ramkumar broke the water pipe that leads to Krishnakumar's house and this sparked a heated argument between the duo. In a fit of rage, Ramkumar went inside his house and returned with a knife to kill Krishnakumar.

He allegedly chased Krishnakumar into his house and started stabbing him. Seeing this, Krishnakumar's three-year-old daughter Srijha came between the brothers, police said, and was stabbed on the chest by Ramkumar. An unconscious Srijha was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, but the doctors declared her as brought dead.

Krishnakumar, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the GRH. Based on a complaint filed by Krishnakumar's wife, Indhumathi, the Vilakkuthoon police registered a case under Sections 449, 307, 302 and 506 (ii) of the IPC.

