Students aspiring to study overseas in a fix as Class XII exams cancelled

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cancellation of class XII CBSE exams has left scores of students worried. Students are in dilemma over whether the alternative assessment process will have an impact on their higher education prospects, especially for those who are planning to go abroad for studies.

Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap, a company which provides loans and solutions for study abroad aspirants, said the delay in devising the alternative assessment method will hit students hard. “We hope the government gives students clarity on the marking system soon.

Those who want to study in foreign universities for undergraduate programs will face uncertainty without a 12th grade score, so it’s important for the government to announce how they plan to calculate students’ grades soon. Indian students are already late for applications to foreign courses. We may see some students deferring to a January/winter intake or starting late as a result,” said Singh.

Singh shared that US aspirants may be impacted less since most US universities have a fairly holistic approach in admissions with a relatively lower weight for board results. However, in countries like UK and Canada, institutes want the students to submit their final class 12 marks and related documents by July or August. “Considering the situation, these universities are giving a 30-60 day extension to submit their final mark sheet. A further delay may jeopardise their dreams of studying abroad,” said Singh.

Sindhura Ponguru, MD, Narayana Group of Institutions, said devising an alternative assessment method for class XII students will be tricky and students will be affected to some extent. “Universities abroad and destination countries value India as a very important market and have always decided in favour of the Indian student. These universities will definitely support Indian students after taking into consideration the current situation,” said Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, a start-up that helps students in studying abroad.

