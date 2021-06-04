This TN village prides itself on vaccinating all above 45

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Ilayankudi, a village near Thirunallar, has become the first village in Karaikal district where everyone above the age of 45 has been vaccinated against Covid-19. After an intense effort to cover all the hamlets for three days, the Health Department on Thursday declared that all those above the age of 45 in Ilayankudi have been vaccinated.

“There are about 52 people in that age group in this hamlet. Eight persons were ruled out as they were being treated for Covid-19. We have vaccinated the remaining persons,” said K Mohanraj, deputy director of Health Services.

The district administration is conducting special camps in Narikurumbai, Karukankudipettai, and Muthusettichavadi, where people from hamlets like Ilayankudi and Vathalankudi were also brought in and vaccinated.

“We have achieved 95 per cent success in vaccinating people above 45 years of age in neighbouring hamlets. This is a good start. We tend to cover more remote villages,” Collector Arjun Sharma said.

The administration is now targeting hamlets of Nallambal and Mandapathur. Thirunallar MLA PR Siva lauded the district administration, frontline workers and healthcare workers for their efforts.

He said, “I request the vaccination for those above the age of 18 to be extended to Thirunallar as well. Not everyone has a smartphone to register through the portal, I would like to mention.”

