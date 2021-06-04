STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

This TN village prides itself on vaccinating all above 45

Ilayankudi, a village near Thirunallar, has become the first village in Karaikal district where everyone above the age of 45 has been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Published: 04th June 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Ilayankudi, a village near Thirunallar, has become the first village in Karaikal district where everyone above the age of 45 has been vaccinated against Covid-19.  After an intense effort to cover all the hamlets for three days, the Health Department on Thursday declared that all those above the age of 45 in Ilayankudi have been vaccinated. 

“There are about 52 people in that age group in this hamlet. Eight persons were ruled out as they were being treated for Covid-19. We have vaccinated the remaining persons,” said K Mohanraj, deputy director of Health Services.

The district administration is conducting special camps in Narikurumbai, Karukankudipettai, and Muthusettichavadi, where people from hamlets like Ilayankudi and Vathalankudi were also brought in and vaccinated.

“We have achieved 95 per cent success in vaccinating people above 45 years of age in neighbouring hamlets. This is a good start. We tend to cover more remote villages,” Collector Arjun Sharma said.
The administration is now targeting hamlets of Nallambal and Mandapathur. Thirunallar MLA PR Siva lauded the district administration, frontline workers and healthcare workers for their efforts. 

He said, “I request the vaccination for those above the age of 18 to be extended to Thirunallar as well. Not everyone has a smartphone to register through the portal, I would like to mention.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thirunallar COVID 19 COVID vaccine Tamil Nadu fighting Covid
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp