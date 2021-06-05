STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin extends Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu for one more week with a few relaxations

In 11 districts - Kovai, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the Covid-19 infection still remains high. 

A health worker checking temperature of a vegetable vendor to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown period for one more week till June 14 in Tamil Nadu.

In the above districts, the following activities are allowed with some restrictions from June 7: 

  • Standalone shops selling grocery, vegetable, meat and fish will be allowed to function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
  • Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers are allowed between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
  • Fish markets can function only for wholesale
  • Slaughter houses can function only for wholesale
  • Government offices will function with 30 per cent employees
  • Match box manufacturing companies can function with 50 per cent workers. 
  • In the rest of districts including Chennai where the Corona infection started receding, the following relaxations are allowed: 
  • Standalone shops selling vegetables, grocery, meat and fish can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
  • Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers can function 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
  • Fish markets and slaughter houses will be allowed only for wholesale
  • Match box industries can function with 50 per cent workers

