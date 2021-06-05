CM Stalin extends Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu for one more week with a few relaxations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown period for one more week till June 14 in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister in his statement said in 11 districts - Kovai, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the infection remains high.

In the above districts, the following activities are allowed with some restrictions from June 7:

Standalone shops selling grocery, vegetable, meat and fish will be allowed to function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers are allowed between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Fish markets can function only for wholesale

Slaughter houses can function only for wholesale

Government offices will function with 30 per cent employees

Match box manufacturing companies can function with 50 per cent workers.

In the rest of districts including Chennai where the Corona infection started receding, the following relaxations are allowed:

Standalone shops selling vegetables, grocery, meat and fish can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers can function 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Fish markets and slaughter houses will be allowed only for wholesale

Match box industries can function with 50 per cent workers

In the rest of districts including Chennai where the Coronavirus infection started receding, the following relaxations are allowed:

Government offices can function with 30 per cent employees

Sub Registrar Offices can function by issuing only 50 per cent tokens for registration of documents

Private security service organisations will be allowed with e-Registration; housekeeping services will be allowed with e-Registration

Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians and carpenters can work between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Shops selling electrical goods, bulbs, Cables, Switches and wires can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Shops for repairing bi-cycles and two wheelers can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm

Hardware shops can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm,

Call taxis, hired vehicles and auto rickshaws can be operated with e-registration.

ALSO WATCH | India records around 1.2 lakh new cases, lowest in over 2 months