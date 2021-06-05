CM Stalin extends Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu for one more week with a few relaxations
In 11 districts - Kovai, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the Covid-19 infection still remains high.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown period for one more week till June 14 in Tamil Nadu.
The Chief Minister in his statement said in 11 districts - Kovai, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the infection remains high.
In the above districts, the following activities are allowed with some restrictions from June 7:
- Standalone shops selling grocery, vegetable, meat and fish will be allowed to function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers are allowed between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Fish markets can function only for wholesale
- Slaughter houses can function only for wholesale
- Government offices will function with 30 per cent employees
- Match box manufacturing companies can function with 50 per cent workers.
- In the rest of districts including Chennai where the Corona infection started receding, the following relaxations are allowed:
- Standalone shops selling vegetables, grocery, meat and fish can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers can function 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Fish markets and slaughter houses will be allowed only for wholesale
- Match box industries can function with 50 per cent workers
In the rest of districts including Chennai where the Coronavirus infection started receding, the following relaxations are allowed:
- Government offices can function with 30 per cent employees
- Sub Registrar Offices can function by issuing only 50 per cent tokens for registration of documents
- Private security service organisations will be allowed with e-Registration; housekeeping services will be allowed with e-Registration
- Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians and carpenters can work between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Shops selling electrical goods, bulbs, Cables, Switches and wires can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Shops for repairing bi-cycles and two wheelers can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm
- Hardware shops can function between 6.00 am and 5.00 pm,
- Call taxis, hired vehicles and auto rickshaws can be operated with e-registration.
