Covid vaccine drive suspended in Coimbatore, Tiruchy due to shortage

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: The district administration of Coimbatore and Tiruchy have suspended inoculation camps scheduled for Saturday due to unavailability of vaccines.

Stocks in Madurai will last for two days, sources said. Coimbatore received 48,000 doses of vaccines on June 2, which included 40,000 doses of Covidshied and 8,000 doses of Covaxin.

All of these was used on June 3 and 4. With no stock available, the health department has decided to suspend the camps on Saturday.

It may be recalled that Vaccination in Coimbatore was suspended for three days from March 31 due to similar reasons.

As far as Madurai is concerned, the district has a stock of 6,670 doses, which will last for a couple of days. On an average 3,500 to 4000 people are being vaccinated in Madurai.

No special camps in Tiruchy today

Citing shortage of vaccines, Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu said in a statement that there would be no vaccination camps in urban and rural areas on Saturday.

Tiruchy received 18,000 doses on June 2 and has only 500 doses left. Vaccination will be resumed once stock arrives, he said.