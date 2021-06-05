'Free sewing machine and higher education': TN minister's promise to tribal girl's request

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A 17 year-old girl from a tribal community gave a petition to the backward classes welfare minister SS Sivasankar. Her request was simple - a free sewing machine so that she could stitch and earn money for her family.

Touched by the girl's request, the minister not only offered her the sewing machine but also promised to arrange for her higher education.

The video of the petition and the minister’s instance reply went viral on social media platforms.

DMK minister Sivasankar visited Sendurai in Ariyalur on Friday. When the girl, K Chandra, gave him the petition seeking a free sewing machine, the minister went through the petition and replied, “I will arrange for the machine. Also, I will arrange for your higher education so that you could help guide others.”

The video clip captured from a mobile phone has been widely shared among the DMK members and supporters on Whatsapp and Facebook.

Chandra belongs to a nomadic tribe of ‘Boom Boom Mattukarar’ community. Hers is a family of nine members – parents, 3 girls and 4 boys.

With two of her sisters married off, others live in a house at MGR Nagar, Narikuravar Colony in Sendurai. They make a living by selling dolls now.

Chandra's brother Ramraj said "Among the siblings, three went for education. My younger brother, this year completed BA History in the government college at Tiruchy, Chandra completed 12th standard in the government school at Sendurai last year and her younger brother is studying 12th standard in Sendurai this year.”

He further said "After finishing her schooling, Chandra went for a three month tailoring class in the locality. This is why she wanted a sewing machine so that she could earn some money for the family."

The family’s doll business is now hit by the pandemic as they could not go out to sell them.

Chandra said "After knowing that the minister was coming to our place, I wrote the petition. I have completed 12th standard and scored 371 marks out of 600 in computer science group. I was told by my family members that even if I go for higher education, after my marriage, my in-laws won’t allow me to go out for a job. So I have decided to do tailoring so that I can earn from home."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, minister SS Sivasankar said "While going through the petition, I was attracted to her handwriting. She wrote the petition neatly and without any mistakes. It was like an exam answer sheet. At once, I decided to arrange higher education for her."

Her brother Ramraj said "If my sister gets the opportunity, we will happily send her for higher studies."