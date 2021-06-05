STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Free sewing machine and higher education': TN minister's promise to tribal girl's request

The video of the girl's petition and backward classes welfare minister SS Sivasankar's instance reply went viral on social media platforms.

Published: 05th June 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sewing Machine

Image used for representation. (File Photo | Reuters)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A 17 year-old girl from a tribal community gave a petition to the backward classes welfare minister SS Sivasankar. Her request was simple - a free sewing machine so that she could stitch and earn money for her family. 

Touched by the girl's request, the minister not only offered her the sewing machine but also promised to arrange for her higher education.

The video of the petition and the minister’s instance reply went viral on social media platforms.

DMK minister Sivasankar visited Sendurai in Ariyalur on Friday. When the girl, K Chandra, gave him the petition seeking a free sewing machine, the minister went through the petition and replied, “I will arrange for the machine. Also, I will arrange for your higher education so that you could help guide others.”

The video clip captured from a mobile phone has been widely shared among the DMK members and supporters on Whatsapp and Facebook.

Chandra belongs to a nomadic tribe of ‘Boom Boom Mattukarar’ community. Hers is a family of nine members – parents, 3 girls and 4 boys.

With two of her sisters married off, others live in a house at MGR Nagar, Narikuravar Colony in Sendurai. They make a living by selling dolls now.

Chandra's brother Ramraj said "Among the siblings, three went for education. My younger brother, this year completed BA History in the government college at Tiruchy, Chandra completed 12th standard in the government school at Sendurai last year and her younger brother is studying 12th standard in Sendurai this year.”

He further said "After finishing her schooling, Chandra went for a three month tailoring class in the locality. This is why she wanted a sewing machine so that she could earn some money for the family."

The family’s doll business is now hit by the pandemic as they could not go out to sell them.

Chandra said "After knowing that the minister was coming to our place, I wrote the petition. I have completed 12th standard and scored 371 marks out of 600 in computer science group. I was told by my family members that even if I go for higher education, after my marriage, my in-laws won’t allow me to go out for a job. So I have decided to do tailoring so that I can earn from home."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, minister SS Sivasankar said "While going through the petition, I was attracted to her handwriting. She wrote the petition neatly and without any mistakes. It was like an exam answer sheet. At once, I decided to arrange higher education for her."

Her brother Ramraj said "If my sister gets the opportunity, we will happily send her for higher studies."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Sivasankar Ariyalur
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp