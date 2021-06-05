STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Liquor smuggling carried out ‘casually’ in Villupuram, say locals

The lockdown has led to an increase in the illegal sale of alcohol, especially ale and arrack, say residents of Villupuram.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By  Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The lockdown has led to an increase in the illegal sale of alcohol, especially ale and arrack, say residents of Villupuram. The police say that every day, tonnes of alcohol being smuggled from nearby Puducherry are seized. But not all smugglers are caught, and the alcohol they bring is sold at a premium.

“A quarter of brandy or rum, which used to cost Rs 150, is now sold at Rs 600,” said a 25-year-old resident of Moovendar Colony, adding his friends recently bought liquor at this rate. The smugglers seem to have a strong network, since they haven’t been affected by the policing in Villupuram, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Vandimedu alleged alcohol is sold illegally in broad daylight. “On Thursday morning, a middle-aged man was selling liquor to some men on a two-wheeler, who quickly arrived, picked up the bottles, and left.

The seller was carrying them casually in a shopping bag,” said a 50-year-old resident of Gangai Street. As for how the smugglers operate, a group of five 19-22-year-olds from Sitherikarai said there are no WhatsApp groups since that would be risky, so sales are done through a trusted contact-based network, and many middlemen are involved. An official from district police office said action has been taken against 60 people in such cases, and strict vigil is being maintained.

Complain on WhatsApp
Villupuram DSP Nallasivam said the public can send pictures, videos or any kind of information on illegal sale of liquor in their area to his number via WhatsApp or by calling +91 94899 53973. Complaints can also be made at local police stations, and the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liquor smuggling Villupuram
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp