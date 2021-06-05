Liquor smuggling carried out ‘casually’ in Villupuram, say locals

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The lockdown has led to an increase in the illegal sale of alcohol, especially ale and arrack, say residents of Villupuram. The police say that every day, tonnes of alcohol being smuggled from nearby Puducherry are seized. But not all smugglers are caught, and the alcohol they bring is sold at a premium.

“A quarter of brandy or rum, which used to cost Rs 150, is now sold at Rs 600,” said a 25-year-old resident of Moovendar Colony, adding his friends recently bought liquor at this rate. The smugglers seem to have a strong network, since they haven’t been affected by the policing in Villupuram, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Vandimedu alleged alcohol is sold illegally in broad daylight. “On Thursday morning, a middle-aged man was selling liquor to some men on a two-wheeler, who quickly arrived, picked up the bottles, and left.

The seller was carrying them casually in a shopping bag,” said a 50-year-old resident of Gangai Street. As for how the smugglers operate, a group of five 19-22-year-olds from Sitherikarai said there are no WhatsApp groups since that would be risky, so sales are done through a trusted contact-based network, and many middlemen are involved. An official from district police office said action has been taken against 60 people in such cases, and strict vigil is being maintained.

Complain on WhatsApp

Villupuram DSP Nallasivam said the public can send pictures, videos or any kind of information on illegal sale of liquor in their area to his number via WhatsApp or by calling +91 94899 53973. Complaints can also be made at local police stations, and the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, he said