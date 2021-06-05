Shops selling groceries, vegetables, meat and fish to open from June 7 across Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a total lockdown for almost two weeks, people of the State could heave a sigh of relief after the state government relaxed the restrictions by allowing shops selling groceries, vegetables, meat and fish to open from June 7.

In 27 districts, including Chennai, where the infection has started receding, the government allowed some more concessions including operation of call taxis and auto rickshaws,services provided by self-employed persons including electricians, IT service persons, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters

However, TASMAC and tea shops will remain closed while public and private transport is not allowed across the State. Inter-State and inter-district travel in case of individuals, will be permitted for

medical emergencies and funeral/last rites with e-Registration.

Announcing the extension of lockdown, the Chief Minister appealed to the people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily to contain Corona infection and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government in this regard. People have been requested to go by foot to buy vegetables, groceries

etc. from the shops near their houses and not to travel by two wheelers and four wheelers for this purpose.

Relaxations for 27 districts:

The following are the relaxations for the 27 districts -- Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Perambalur,

Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Thirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar -- where the

infection is receding:

Standalone shops selling groceries, vegetables, meat and fish can function between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers can function between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Fish markets can function only wholesale.

District Administrations should make arrangements for setting up fish markets in more than one place to avoid crowding.

Slaughter houses can function only wholesale.

Match box industries can function with 50 percent of workers

Government offices can function with 30 per cent employees

Sub-Registrar Offices shall be opened, but issue only 50 percent tokens per day for the registration of deeds.

Private security services, facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of offices including housekeeping services in residential complexes will be permitted with e-Registration.

Services provided by self-employed persons, e.g. electricians, IT service persons, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters and others will be permitted to function from 6 a.m, and 5 p.m. with e-Registration.

Shops selling electrical goods, bulbs, Cables, Switches and wires can function between 6 a.m and 5 p.m.

Shops for repairing bi-cycles and two wheelers can function between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Shops selling automobile spare parts can function between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Shops selling educational books for students and stationery items will be permitted to function from 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Service units of automobile dealers including mobile service operations/ garage on wheels will be permitted to function from 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Passengers with e-registration will be permitted in rental vehicles, taxis and autos.

Taxis will be permitted with three passengers apart driver and auto rickshaws will be permitted with two passengers.

Restrictions and relaxations for 11 districts:

With a view to fulfil the essential requirements of the public while containing the infection, the following activities are allowed from June 7 in addition to the already allowed concessions, in 11 districts -- Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai -- where the infection has not come under control.

Standalone shops selling groceries, vegetables, meat and fish can function between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers are allowed between 6 a.m and 5 p.m

Fish markets can function only wholesale.

District Administrations should make arrangements for setting up fish markets in more than one

place to avoid crowding.

Slaughter houses can function only for wholesale

Government offices can function with 30 per cent employees

Sub-Registrar Offices shall be opened, but issue only 50 percent tokens per day for the registration of deeds.

Match box manufacturing companies can function with 50 percent workers.

General restrictions: