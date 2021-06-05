STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government calls off class 12 board examination, demands cancellation of NEET

The decision was in view of the high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also considering the chances of a third wave, the government said.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin appeals public to mask up properly to curb the spread of virus at a press conference held in Tiruchy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations in view of the pandemic situation. Chief Minister, MK Stalin ordered the cancellation stating students' safety concerns. 

The CM has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance exams like NEET, citing the same reasons.

A high-level committee headed by the school education department has been constituted to formulate a method based on which marks will be awarded to students. The committee will be headed by the school education department secretary and will include the Higher Education secretary, Madras University VC and school headmasters. They will discuss and soon submit a report suggesting methods to award marks or scores to the students.

Based on these marks or scores, college admissions to professional, arts and science courses will happen, stated Stalin. 

The second wave has affected scores of people and the government is making all efforts to curb the spread. Against this backdrop, students safety is the primary concern of the government, the CM said. 

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday held a high-level meeting with 13 legislature party representatives and consulted doctors, parents, students, mental health experts and teachers to discuss the class 12 Board examinations.

Whatever the opinions were, everybody was firm that the mental and physical health of the children must be the priority. Since the second wave has been very severe and health experts also suggest a third wave, it has been decided to cancel the examinations.

Also, only those above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination at present. Experts suggested that these students who are below 18 might be a potential risk as they might become super spreaders if they gather in one place to write the exam.

Welcoming the move, PK Ilamaran, state president of Tamil Nadu Teachers Association said, "It is good that the government chose to keep students health in priority. There will definitely be complications in this exam if conducted, as 8.45 lakh students will be out there. Also, Government must ensure there are no entrance tests to engineering and art colleges just like NEET for medical college."

The second wave of Covid has affected children and youth more than the first wave. More fatalities and infections were reported this year. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
class 12 exams TN Class 12 exams Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus class 12 board exams
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp