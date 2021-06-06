STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK backs DMK government over NEET, urges Centre to abolish test

'Introduction of NEET has made it difficult for aspirants from the marginalised communities in Tamil Nadu to pursue medical education,' MK Stalin said.

Published: 06th June 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates maintain social distance before entering a NEET examination centre at KV 1 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Candidates waiting in queue to enter a NEET examination centre. (Photo | Biswanath Swain)

By PTI

CHENNAI: AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and other similar examinations for all professional and other courses.

A day after Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Modi to cancel all national level tests like NEET and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats, including the MBBS, based on class 12 marks, Panneerselvam backed the DMK government's position.

Till her death in 2016, late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa had strongly opposed NEET and AIADMK government (2011-21) opposed it all along and two Bills were also adopted in the Assembly in 2017 but to no avail, Panneerselvam said in a letter to Modi.

Listing the difficulties faced by Tamil Nadu students, especially those belonging to socially and economically backward groups, he said there is a need for separate coaching to take the test since it is modelled on NCERT-CBSE curriculum and they cannot afford the fee charged by coaching centres.

Introduction of NEET has made it difficult for aspirants from the marginalised communities in Tamil Nadu to pursue medical education, he said.

Sanctioning 11 medical colleges for TN in recent times, besides the AIIMS in Madurai and cancellation of the 12th class CBSE board examination were well received and highly appreciated, Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, said.

Similarly, OPS, a former Chief Minister and also Deputy CM requested Modi "to take a uniform policy decision to abolish not only the NEET for enrolment in medical courses but also the common entrance examinations for all the professional and other courses forever."

The Centre should allow states to make admission based on the marks obtained by students in their higher secondary examination and "for which act of kindness,the people of Tamil Nadu will ever be grateful to you," the AIADMK leader said.

Almost all political parties of Tamil Nadu, including the DMK and AIADMK, had for long opposed NEET.

One of the grounds for their opposition is that such tests went against social justice and denied opportunities to students from socially disadvantaged groups and aspirants from rural regions. NEET continues to be one of the much politically debated issues in Tamil Nadu.

On June 5, TN government announced cancellation of class 12 state board public examinations and said a panel would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students and such marks shall be the criteria for admission to college courses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK NEET
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp