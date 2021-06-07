Officials say jumbos not vulnerable to infection

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Evean as a lioness succumbed to Covid and nine other lions tested positive for the virus at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai, officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve maintained that captive elephants were not prone to Covid. However, they are on high alert and have taken several precautionary measures.

A Sugumar, Coimbatore forest veterinary officer, said that elephants across the world have not been severely affected by the virus so far. “However, we can’t guarantee that they will not be affected in the future, but the chances are low.”

A senior forest official said that over 50 mahouts and kavadis at the Kozhikamuthi and Varagaliyar settelements had undergone RT-PCR tests last month and temperature screening is conducted daily. There are 28 elephants in the settlement, with the eldest aged 70 and the youngest, 10 years old. The official further said that groceries were delivered at the doorstep of mahouts and kavadis to prevent them from venturing out.

“As jumbos could spread the virus to other wild animals such as tiger and dhole when they use the same water source, we have also ensured certain water sources are being used by the elephants alone,” he said, adding that a tiger in the area was also constantly being monitored.