STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials say jumbos not vulnerable to infection

A Sugumar, Coimbatore forest veterinary officer, said that elephants across the world have not been severely affected by the virus so far.

Published: 07th June 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Evean as a lioness succumbed to Covid and nine other lions tested positive for the virus at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai, officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve maintained that captive elephants were not prone to Covid. However, they are on high alert and have taken several precautionary measures. 

A Sugumar, Coimbatore forest veterinary officer, said that elephants across the world have not been severely affected by the virus so far. “However, we can’t guarantee that they will not be affected in the future, but the chances are low.”

A senior forest official said that over 50 mahouts and kavadis at the Kozhikamuthi and Varagaliyar settelements had undergone RT-PCR tests last month and temperature screening is conducted daily. There are 28 elephants in the settlement, with the eldest aged 70 and the youngest, 10 years old. The official further said that groceries were delivered at the doorstep of mahouts and kavadis to prevent them from venturing out. 

“As jumbos could spread the virus to other wild animals such as tiger and dhole when they use the same water source, we have also ensured certain water sources are being used by the elephants alone,” he said, adding that a tiger in the area was also constantly being monitored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp