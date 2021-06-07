Work-from-home turns work-for-community for this engineer

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: What started as free summer tilling for farmers has made the 40-year-old software engineer A Krishnakumar a person continuously involved in social service.

He was sent home from his company in Bangalore during the first wave of Covid as part of the Work From Home (WFH) policy. As he was into farming, Krishnaumar was happy to return to his village and his farm, which otherwise he visits only during the weekends.

However, he did not expect to be involved in doing any kind of social service before the lockdown. Krishnakumar was chosen as one of the farmers by TAFE to carry out summer tilling free of cost for the farmers, the amount of which would be sponsored by the company.

With strict lockdown in place and an array of ideas to carry out disinfection, including the involvement of drones in a few places, Krishnakumar thought of a novel idea back then when there was no sprayer and worker was deployed to spray manually.

"We use a sprayer to spray insecticide, pesticide in the farms. I tweaked the idea to fit our needs. I purchased a sprayer-tractor and started using it to disinfect my village with the official's support. The equipment has ten nozzles that spray the disinfectant to the first floor of the building and for two to five-metre distance. As the vehicle is very compact, we can use it in streets and residential areas. Also, it can spray around 200 litres of disinfectant in half an hour and we complete the work in a short time," he said. He purchased the tractor worth `6.5 lakh and the sprayer worth Rs 1.5 lakh by obtaining a bank loan.

A native of Melathulukkankulam of Kariapatti and working as a Data Architecture Associate Manager in a company in Bangalore, he has to login before 9.30 am. "I accommodate these works based on this schedule. My company is aware of my service. If I have to travel for more than 10 kilometres, I leave my tractor at that place the previous night and go by two-wheeler in the morning. I do whatever I can to help," he said, adding that he has no hesitation in working anywhere within 10 kilometres range. The disinfection is being carried out at all places, where the public gathers in large numbers, including markets, and bus stops.

Officials well aware of his task from the previous wave have begun seeking his help yet again. With a lockdown put in place yet again, Krishnakumar is all geared up and has started his duty since Monday. "The officials concerned or the police draw out a plan on where to disinfect and let me know beforehand. As soon as I reach, they provide me disinfectant liquid and water and I start the work. I do this on a first-come-first-serve basis," he added.

The cost of diesel for travelling and during disinfection is completely borne by him. "Amid a raging pandemic when everyone is doing whatever they can, I have to play my role too. Sometimes the officials buy me tea and a snack. If they don't, I buy it for everyone. These are difficult times and we must support each other," said Krishnakumar.

In addition to disinfection, Krishnakumar, along with his friends and relatives, was involved in the summer tilling of around 3,000 acres of land in the district under the TAFE sponsorship.

On utilising his time and funds, he said, "Our fellow people come before profit. We are not going to take anything with us. All that matters is how we live. This is an extremely small help I'm doing."

However, can any spark (of help) be considered small during a raging pandemic engulfing all?