STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Masks, sanitisers, PPE kits now essential articles, Tamil Nadu govt fixes MRP for them

The Director of Drugs Control informed the govt that in order to ensure the availability of these items at reasonable prices during the pandemic, it is necessary to declare them as essential articles

Published: 08th June 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

An artist paints 'No mask No Entry' graffiti at Chennai Central Railway station.(Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

An artist paints 'No mask No Entry' graffiti at Chennai Central Railway station. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has declared 15 medical items including masks and hand sanitisers as essential articles and fixed maximum retail prices for them under the Tamil Nadu Essential Articles Control and Requisitioning Act. A notification was published in the Tamil Nadu gazette on June 4.

The notification said the Director of Drugs Control has informed the government that in order to ensure the availability of these items during the COVID-19 pandemic at reasonable prices to the common man, it is necessary to declare them as essential articles and fix their maximum retail price.  

The following items have been declared as essential articles and have to be sold at the maximum retail price specified:

Hand sanitiser (200ml - Rs.110) - The prices of other quantities of hand sanitiser will be fixed in proportion to this price

N95 mask (per unit) - Rs.22

Surgical mask - 2ply (per piece) - Rs.Three

Surgical mask - 3ply (per piece) - Rs.Four

Surgical mask - 3ply with a layer of melt blown non-woven fabric (per piece) - Rs.4.50

PPE Kits (per unit) - Rs.273

Disposal Apron (per unit) - Rs.12

Surgical Gown (per unit) - Rs.65

Sterile Gloves (per unit) - Rs.15

Examination gloves (per unit) - Rs.5.75

Non-rebreather mask (per unit) - Rs.80

Oxygen mask (per unit) - Rs.54

Flow meter with humidifier (per unit) - Rs.1,520

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter (per unit) - Rs.1,500

Face Shield (per unit) - Rs.21

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mask Hand sanitiser Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp