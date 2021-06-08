Masks, sanitisers, PPE kits now essential articles, Tamil Nadu govt fixes MRP for them

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has declared 15 medical items including masks and hand sanitisers as essential articles and fixed maximum retail prices for them under the Tamil Nadu Essential Articles Control and Requisitioning Act. A notification was published in the Tamil Nadu gazette on June 4.

The notification said the Director of Drugs Control has informed the government that in order to ensure the availability of these items during the COVID-19 pandemic at reasonable prices to the common man, it is necessary to declare them as essential articles and fix their maximum retail price.

The following items have been declared as essential articles and have to be sold at the maximum retail price specified:

Hand sanitiser (200ml - Rs.110) - The prices of other quantities of hand sanitiser will be fixed in proportion to this price

N95 mask (per unit) - Rs.22

Surgical mask - 2ply (per piece) - Rs.Three

Surgical mask - 3ply (per piece) - Rs.Four

Surgical mask - 3ply with a layer of melt blown non-woven fabric (per piece) - Rs.4.50

PPE Kits (per unit) - Rs.273

Disposal Apron (per unit) - Rs.12

Surgical Gown (per unit) - Rs.65

Sterile Gloves (per unit) - Rs.15

Examination gloves (per unit) - Rs.5.75

Non-rebreather mask (per unit) - Rs.80

Oxygen mask (per unit) - Rs.54

Flow meter with humidifier (per unit) - Rs.1,520

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter (per unit) - Rs.1,500

Face Shield (per unit) - Rs.21